‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara’s Rage Not Just Directed At Claire, Spews Fury Toward Hope Brady

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will continue showing off her new attitude. Since returning to Salem, she has been a different girl. Even though many fans like the new take-no-prisoners personality, she might go too far. Coping with anger and bitterness, Ciara verbally assaults her own mother. This leaves Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) hurt, confused, and devastated.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Ciara will get into a huge fight with her mother. Even though the two had a heartwarming embrace earlier this week, Ciara was stern with Hope when the two disagreed about Bo Brady’s (formerly Peter Reckell) motorcycle. As fans recall, Ciara zoomed into Salem riding her dad’s bike. This is something that worried and terrified Hope.

On Days Of Our Lives, Hope tried to deal with Ciara like she used to, by taking the helmet away and telling her daughter no. However, the former commissioner was shocked when her youngest child challenged her decision and took the helmet back. She made it clear that she was not going to be taking orders from anyone, including her own mom.

At first, it seemed like Ciara’s rage was just directed toward Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). However, the young woman’s fury is going to be unleashed at nearly everyone. Hope Brady is no exception.

Even though no details were released regarding Hope and Ciara’s fight on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers suggest it will concern the detective. That isn’t the only thing that will worry Hope. This week, expect to see Ciara marching into the hospital and making demands. She orders that she be allowed to have some alone time with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate Ciara will begin plotting her revenge. She blames Claire for everything that has gone wrong in her life. She also accused her former friend of cheating with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and being responsible for Theo’s injuries.

It is clear that Ciara is struggling to get a grip on her emotions. While many understand her anger toward Claire, her plan for revenge might end up going too far. As for everyone else, Ciara could alienate those that care about her if she doesn’t get her rage under control.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.