‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards And Adrienne Maloof Evacuated From Homes Due To Raging California Wildfires

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Adrienne Maloof and Kyle Richards are dealing with the horrific Los Angeles area fires firsthand. Maloof, who starred in the early seasons of the hit Bravo reality series, has revealed that she and her family have been forced to evacuate their Ventura County home due to the dangers of the widespread California fires. In addition, current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards confirmed her Bel-Air neighborhood has also been evacuated.

Maloof updated her followers on Twitter, confirming her family’s evacuation from their lavish Southern California home. Adrienne also asked several of her friends from the Bravo franchise if they are safe, including Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa Vanderpump, all of whom own homes in the area.

“We are being evacuated,” Adrienne Maloof tweeted. “The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @kyleRichards, @lisarinna, @lisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura County and beyond.”

Maloof later posted an update in which she revealed that she left her home and transported her sons and the family pets to her mother’s house.

Kyle Richards responded that her Bel-Air neighborhood was also evacuated and that there is no school for her daughters. It is unclear if Richards has been living in Bel-Air, as Kyle’s lavish home seen on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was recently put on the market.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Meanwhile, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna confirmed that her family is safe, while Lisa Vanderpump offered prayers for everyone affected by the tragedy.

In addition, several past members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise spoke out about the devastation in California, including show alum Camille Grammer, who wrote: “These fires are awful. My thoughts and [prayers] go out to the families that lost their homes. Prayers for the brave firefighters.”

You can see the tweets about the California fires from current and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars below.

We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond. — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017

Our area also evacuated. No school for us either. Stay safe ❤️ https://t.co/PPwdbHk4MN — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) December 7, 2017

Yes we are so far, prayers to you and everyone ????????❤️ https://t.co/2ONW2QrznY — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) December 6, 2017

Love and prayers to all of you affected by these scary fires! — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) December 6, 2017

Praying for all my friends in bel air and all the fire areas. This has to be arson as my boyfriend pointed out this is just horrible it’s getting close to my area now -not ok — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 6, 2017

Praying for families, friends & the brave firefighters trying to put an end to this horror. My former neighborhood is on fire. Heartbreaking https://t.co/w1itT4MBFM — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) December 6, 2017

We are ok ❤️just home playing with our doggie & kids❤️but please pray for those who aren’t ok and for all the heroes helping ????????❤️ https://t.co/0TDc7l0GGE — Joyce Giraud (@joycegiraud) December 7, 2017

According to People, there are multiple raging fires causing devastation in southern California. The largest fire, known as the Thomas Fire, erupted in Ventura County and has spread to over 60,000 acres in southern California, fueled by strong winds. California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Los Angles County.

In addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stars, several other celebrities have been forced to vacate their homes, including Kyle Richards’ niece, Paris Hilton.

For more on the devastating California fires, see the video below.