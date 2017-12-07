‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Not The Only Man Will Horton Smooches, Shares Christmas Kiss With Sonny

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) is not the only one to get kissed. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will also give Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) a holiday smooch. It seems that this love triangle is only going to get more complicated. Also, find out how Sonny reacts when he finds out that Paul and Will locked lips.

Earlier this week, Will Horton shocked Paul by giving him an unexpected kiss. In forums and on social media, fans are talking about the chemistry between the two characters. It seems that the possibility of Will and Paul getting together is becoming more popular after viewers witnessed the electricity between them.

However, there is still the issue of Sonny on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that after breaking up with Paul, Sonny will try to form a bond with Will. Even though the Salemite doesn’t remember anything, including his marriage, Sonny still wants to give romance a try. However, things are going to get complicated when Sonny finds out a secret.

In last week’s issue of Soap Opera Digest, Christopher Sean explained that Paul doesn’t tell Sonny about kissing Will because it wouldn’t do any good. His heart gets broken anyway since Sonny breaks up with him. Although Paul told the amnesiac that them kissing was wrong, the young man is conflicted. He is torn between hating Will for “stealing his life” and enjoying what transpired between the two.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers posted by Twitter user JC show a photo of “Wilson” kissing. It seems that for Christmas, Will Horton decides to lock lips with Sonny Kiriakis. However, is there really a future for these two? Sonny might think he is making progress with reclaiming his marriage, but he will be disappointed.

It is revealed that Sonny is stunned when he finds out about Will and Paul’s kiss on Days Of Our Lives. Despite him wanting a second chance with his first husband, he will feel torn about what to do. It is a complicated situation and there doesn’t seem to be an easy answer. The only thing known for certain is that one man will end up with a broken heart, it just isn’t clear who yet.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.