‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Busted! Steve Sets A Trap, Forcing Tripp’s Blackmailer To Implicate Herself

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will find her life falling apart. Just when her guilt is beginning to consume her, someone else will blow her secret out of the water. Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will set a trap for the Salemite, leading her to implicate herself.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Steve will get his son to open up about Kate. There are already clues that something fishy is going on. Considering that Steve is a talented sleuth with a good gut instinct, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) won’t be able to hide the truth for long.

This time, instead of Tripp being the bad guy, he is the victim. Kate didn’t have much to use against Steve’s son on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggested that she would be grasping at straws to get her way. Even though Tripp could explain the donation to the hospital, which was his inheritance from Ava’s family, Kate twisted things. Being a Salem newcomer and not wanting anyone thinking negatively of him, Tripp let Kate get her way.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that around the time that Steve gets the truth out of Tripp, the young man will be conflicted. He knows that Kate was desperate to remove any clues that could lead back to her. As fans know, she is the reason Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was at the docks the night he was shot. As everyone continues searching for answers and blame is thrown around, Tripp will consider telling what he knows.

Next week, Steve will come up with a plan to implicate Kate Roberts DiMera in what happened the night Theo was shot. Steve and Kayla do exchange some heated words with her, Twitter user JC reported, but they need proof or a confession. This will lead the protective father to set Kate up so she ends up implicating herself.

Only time will tell if Steve goes public with the information or if he keeps quiet. One thing is for certain, the truth needs to come out. Kate needs to be held responsible for her role in what happened to Theo Carver. Considering how angry Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is about the situation, Kate should prepare for a volcanic fallout.

She won’t have to just deal with the mayor, but will also face Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) on Days Of Our Lives. In addition, she tampered with evidence, which is a crime. It is possible that she could face charges when the Salem police department gets wind of her activities.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.