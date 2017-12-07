Beyonce Almost Left JAY-Z After Infidelity, But Blue Ivy Saved Their Marriage: ‘It Was Very Rough For Them’

JAY-Z recently admitted that he was once unfaithful to his wife, Beyonce. Now, new reports revealed that the multi-awarded singer struggled to forgive her husband for his infidelity.

According to People, the 36-year-old songstress had trust issues after finding out that the 48-year-old rapper cheated on her. The outlet noted that the power couple struggled to put on a united front during the peak of the issue.

An insider told the news site that at the time, Beyonce and JAY-Z were having a hard time making their marriage work. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker reportedly took a long time to move on from her husband’s cheating, so much so that she almost left him.

“It was very rough for them to stay married.”

However, keeping the family together was more important for the famous couple. Despite their struggles, Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly focused on their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

“If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together. It took them years to get to the point where they are now.”

Since then, Beyonce and JAY-Z managed to overcome a huge marital issue and moved on happily as a family. According to the outlet, the couple is very proud that they were able to survive and save their nine-year marriage.

???????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

It can be recalled that JAY-Z finally broke his silence about a long-standing rumor of infidelity. In an exclusive interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the Brooklyn native openly admitted that he cheated on Beyonce.

JAY-Z revealed that his impoverished upbringing has left him emotionally scarred. Apparently, those scars resulted in his emotional shutdown, which affected his marriage and eventually resulted in infidelity.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Despite his confession, JAY-Z didn’t go any further and never named the woman he cheated with. However, Beyonce allegedly once called her “Becky with the good hair” in her 2016 hit “Sorry.” Many were convinced that the singer was referring to fashion designer Rachel Roy, who used to work with JAY-Z.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Now that the rapper admitted to his infidelity, he reportedly no longer keeps any secrets from Beyonce. According to Hollywood Life, JAY-Z is not worried about “mistresses crawling out of the woodwork” now that everything is out.

The website also noted that the couple wanted to use the arrival of Sir and Rumi as a fresh start in their relationship and hashed out any issues in the past.