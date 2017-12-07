‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Gets Her Wish, Will Horton Forgives Her, Mother And Son Finally Bond

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will finally get some good news. Not only does Will Horton (Chandler Massey) finally let go of his anger toward her, but the two end up bonding. It happens at just the right time, just before Sami leaves Salem.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Will and Sami will finally come together as mother and son. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the amnesiac would give her a chance, just like Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) asks. However, viewers were not sure if he would truly forgive his mother for re-enacting his attempted murder.

It turns out that not only does he forgive Sami Brady, but he will actually bond with her. This will be exciting and relieving news for Alison Sweeney’s character on Days Of Our Lives. Even though she claims to have done the horrendous scheme for her son, Belle (Martha Madison) was right. It wasn’t selfless at all, but a selfish one. It was aimed to serve Sami, no matter who got hurt in the process.

The whole reason why Sami went to such great lengths to get Will to remember wasn’t for his benefit. She was jealous and bitter that he was bonding with everyone else, but not her. Even when her scheme was exposed and he told her how much he hated her, Sami still didn’t get it. She insisted that everyone was making a mountain out of a molehill. She completely ignored the fact that her amnesiac son was traumatized yet again, this time by his own mother.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Belle’s words might jolt Sami back into reality, according to Twitter user JC. However, that won’t get Will Horton to forgive her. That won’t happen until after Eric talks to the young man. Even though he takes Sami’s side, he could have a way of explaining Sami’s crazy mind to the Salemite.

Once Will Horton forgives and bonds with Sami, she is going to take off. Before arriving in town, she was on a desperate journey to find EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). It is safe to assume that she will continue her exhaustive search when she zooms away after reconciling with her oldest child.

How lucky can a girl be?! So grateful to work with these handsome, charming & talented men. #bts #Days #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.