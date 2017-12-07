‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 119-122: Eliminated Warrior And Universe Named; Universe 3 Attacks

Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 to 122 spoilers are in, and things are getting nastier and fiercer as the Universes battle for survival in the current arc, the Tournament of Power. In a glance, Universe 7’s wiped out warrior is named, another Universe erased, and Universe 3’s piercing attacks set up the stage for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super episodes.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 to 122.

A massive shoutout to @Herms98 for translating the Japanese synopsis for Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 to 122. Without further ado, here the new episode synopsis for Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 – Universe 4’s Warriors Suprise Attack!

The battle between Vegeta and Katopesla reached its conclusion. Katopesla tripped off the arena resulting in his elimination in the tournament. Vegeta and Gohan countered by Universe 4’s invisible warrior and nearly falling off the field. Android 18, on the other hand, felt the surprise attack of Universe 4’s warrior. How can Universe 7 survive against an invisible attacker?

Universe 4 this week: Gamisaras, one of Universe 4’s invisible warrior, turned his stealth mode to wipe out Universe 7’s warriors. According to this week’s spoilers, Gamisaras Ki is entirely insensible.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 entitled “A New Victim From Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!” airs December 10.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 120 – Piccolo Eliminated and Universe 4’s Destruction!

Yes, you heard it right. Piccolo will be eliminated in Dragon Ball Super Episode 120. As per the spoilers suggest, he accidentally tripped off the arena while confronting Universe 4’s invisible warriors. Despite his elimination, the formidable warriors of Universe 7 manage to handle Universe 4’s Gamisaras and the insectoid, Damon resulting in the destruction of Universe 4.

Spoilers for DBS eps.119-122, airing December 10th to January 7th. All sorts of spoilers here. pic.twitter.com/tYh0s68po6 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 7, 2017

Universe 3’s strategy finally blossomed, as they have the most number of warriors remaining, and this week, they all get down to business. Since Universe 11, lead by Jiren is too dominant for Universe 3 to handle, they targeted Universe 7’s warriors. Koitsukai and the rest of Universe 3 team attack Goku and the rest of Universe 7 in unison.

To recap, in Dragon Ball Super Episode 120, Piccolo and Universe 4 are now eliminated in the tournament of power. The remaining warriors battling for survival are Universe 3, 7, and 11. Dragon Ball Super Episode 120 entitled “A Perfect Survival Strategy! Universe 3’s Menacing Assassins!!” airs December 17.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 121 – Universe 3 warriors merged?

Universe 3 warriors still have tricks up their sleeves, and will it include merging? Dragon Ball Super Episode 121 spoilers suggest Universe 3 merged to battle Universe 7’s warriors. According to @Herms98, the context of Universe 3 merging, is combining four robots at once meaning Voltron-style. Therefore, it is not another potara fusion, instead of a tactical skill by the modified warriors of Universe 3.

Anyway, for ep.121's title, 体/tai in this context is the counter for robots (or other humanoid things), so 4体合体=four robots combining, Voltron-style. Of course, technically the U3 guys are just "modified warriors" rather than true robots, but you get the idea. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 7, 2017

As the battle against Universe 3 comes to a near conclusion, Goku and the rest of Universe 7 stand in total offensive mode. Will they survive the surging strategy of Universe 3?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 121 entitled “All Out War! The Ultimate Four-way Combination vs. Universe 7 Total Offensive” airs December 24.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 – Vegeta-centric episode launches!

There have been talks recently that Vegeta will have his epic moment in Dragon Ball Super the Tournament of Power. This week, Vegeta challenges Jiren. There is no official synopsis yet for this episode, but based on the title, we can conclude it’s going to him and Jiren. Are we up to see Ultra Instinct Vegeta version?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 entitled “Staking His Pride! Vegeta Challenges the Strongest!!” airs January 7th.

