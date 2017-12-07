David Cassidy Cuts Daughter Katie Out Of His Will, Leaving Fortune Only To His Son Beau

David Cassidy’s last will has been revealed and it stated that his daughter is not getting anything from him. Most people know that the late actor and singer did not have a good relationship with his daughter, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, and this must be why he left her out when he made his will.

On Dec. 6, it was reported that The Partridge Family star’s will and testament clearly left out Katie. The Blast revealed that David Cassidy is leaving part of his assets only to his singer/songwriter son, Beau Cassidy.

In the documents acquired by the said entertainment news outlet, Cassidy had at least $150,000 in combined assets and all of them are going to be Beau’s property now. The actor also has three half-siblings and they will get anything that is deemed to be “music memorabilia.”

Part of the will reads: “It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”

In February of this year, David Cassidy commented about his relations with his only daughter. On his interview with People, he admitted that although she is his biological child, he had a complicated relationship with Katie.

The former teen idol further explained that he did not have a real relationship with her because she grew up with somebody else. It is not a secret that Katie has been raised by her mother, Sherry Williams, who later married Richard Benedon. Thus, it was her stepfather who eventually became her father figure.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” he said.

Despite this, David Cassidy said that he is proud of Katie, adding that his daughter is a very talented woman. And because he did not see her grow up, the singer/actor said that it was hard for him to even accept how old she is now.

Looking at how he talked about his daughter, it may be a bit hard to understand why he left her with nothing. But then again, The Blast mentioned that David’s will was first filed in 2004 with Susan Cassidy, his wife at that time, being his personal representative. When they separated in 2016, Cassidy’s cousin took over Susan’s role.

David Cassidy died on Nov. 21 at the age of 67. He was once a Hollywood heartthrob and at some points in his life, he struggled with alcoholism.