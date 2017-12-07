Sydney Loofe: Community Mourns Loss Of Woman Whose Body Is Found Weeks After Going On Tinder Date

Sydney Loofe, 24, vanished three weeks ago after going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder. Her Neligh, Nebraska community is now reacting to the announcement made by authorities Tuesday that Sydney’s remains had been located and evidence of foul play was found.

Sue Meyer, one of Sydney’s former teachers, told The Independent the young woman was the type of child an educator would want to have in class. She said Sydney “never back-talked” to teachers and was “very respectful.” Meyer also said the Loofe family was a loving one, having movie night every Sunday and regularly attending their local church.

Grace Lutheran Church Rev. David Kuhfal also spoke to The Independent saying Sydney was a “very sweet girl” and was “very loving.” He said he enjoyed having Sydney in his confirmation class and the church’s youth group.

On Wednesday, Saline County District Attorney Tad Eickman announced that Sydney’s case is not a “typical” one, according to The Columbus Telegram.

Last week, two people were arrested and each is considered to be a person of interest in Sydney’s case. Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, are being detained in a local jail after being arrested on Nov. 30 in the Branson, Missouri area on unrelated charges, reports The Columbus Telegram. Trail is being held on firearm-related charges, while Boswell was taken into custody for drug-related reasons.

Sydney was last seen after heading out on a date with Boswell on November 15. People reports Loofe failed to show up to work the next day. Her family told law enforcement she sent a friend a Snapchat message just prior to her scheduled outing with Boswell.

When her friends were unable to contact Sydney the next morning, they became extremely concerned.

On December 5, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said during a news conference that after examining “digital evidence,” investigators believe they have found Sydney’s remains, People reports. He stated “evidence of foul play” was also found. However, no confirmation of homicide has been made as of yet.

Neligh, NE community supports family in the wake of Sydney Loofe's death. https://t.co/aatTnTTVHD pic.twitter.com/qHRUWyfWot — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) December 7, 2017

According to People, a few weeks ago, Trail and Boswell said in a shared video they had nothing to do with Sydney’s disappearance. Despite their denial, Bliemeister said Tuesday that police believe Trail and Boswell were the last two people who were with Sydney before she vanished.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Sydney Loofe case to contact authorities at 402-441-6000.