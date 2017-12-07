‘Knightfall’ Season 1 Premiere: Recap of Episode 1, ‘You’d Know What To Do’

Welcome to the recap for the premiere episode (titled “You’d Know What To Do”) of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 1 (titled “You’d Know What To Do”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

While Knightfall is about the Templar knights, History Channel has decided to begin this series with their downfall. In particular, Episode 1 opens with the battle at Acre in France that saw the Templars heavily defeated in a visually stunning battle scene. There is a reason for Season 1 of Knightfall to start at this point, though, as this is really where the holy grail story begins. After their defeat, as they are trying to escape Acre, the ship carrying the grail is lost to the bottom of the bottom of the ocean, and presumably for good.

However, jump forward 15 years in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1 and viewers discover the Templars are functioning despite their defeat but are now situated in France. Landry (Tom Cullen) is introduced once more as the main Templar character. He has progressed on to become the trainer for King Philip IV of France as well as one of the most respected Templars behind their leader, Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine).

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Besides trying hard to influence the spending habits of his fellow Templars in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1, Landry is also busy doing something that is forbidden by his order: he has a lady friend on the side. It is unclear yet who this woman is at the start of Episode 1 of Knightfall. However, by the end of the episode, viewers discover that Landry is sleeping with King Philip’s wife, Queen Joan of Navarre (Olivia Ross). While some viewers will think this plot device somewhat cliche in order to develop a flawed human element to Landry’s character, Cullen told People that the fact Landry is “struggling with his faith” will help develop a more layered character.

“He’s struggling with his faith. He’s a part of this monastic, warrior monk sect, and he’s loyal to his brothers yet he’s having an affair with a woman.”

Landry is also concerned at how the Templars are spending their money in Episode 1 of Knightfall. Or, to be more specific, their lack of spending in regard to the poor. And so, the divide between the current Templar structure and who Landry thinks it should be set up is introduced.

There is also the fact Landry thinks they should still be trying to reclaim the holy land. When this is brought up with Godfrey, Landry is told that everything is in the hands of God. During this conversation, Godfrey leaves suddenly and the reason appears to because of an orange. For those who are unclear as to why this important, history tells us that a certain group once used oranges to relay messages. However, Landry doesn’t know this in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1 and is only concerned with why his master left in such a hurry.

Godfrey is stopped by what appears to be highwaymen while on his journey. A fight ensues and Godfrey ends up in pursuit. It ends badly for Godfrey though and he is mortally wounded. Parsifal (Bobby Schofield), the farmhand rushes forward and is told by Godfrey, before he dies, to return his sword back to the Templars.

Parsifal does return the sword to the Templars in Episode 1 of Knightfall. Landry wants to know where Godfrey was buried as his body needs to be exhumed and buried in the proper place for a Templar. He agrees to travel back to the farm with Parsifal which ties into the next part of this episode of Knightfall.

There is also further unrest in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1. While the Templars believe in helping all Christian faiths and races, there seems to be a divide between the Christians and the Jews that live among them in France. As a result of this, a Christian is killed by a Jew and the king orders all Jews out of the city. However, as is discovered in secrecy, it was not a Jew that killed the Christian, but a man dressed up like a Jew in order to cause instability. He is also planning to kill all of the Jews. This man is working with William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) who is an important adviser to the king. De Nogaret is an interesting character who seems to have his hand in every intrigue surrounding the king.

While the Jews are being removed from the city, Queen Joan leaves a message for Landry that explains the plot against the Jews. The Templars then set up outside of the city and pay in wait. When an attack is made against the Jews, the Templars quickly step in and defend them against the attackers.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

After this attack, Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 1 Landry continues on to Parsifal’s farm where it is discovered that not only has Parsifal’s girlfriend been murdered, but also the body of Godfrey has been stolen.

While all this is going on, the quest for the holy grail truly begins at this point in Episode 1 of Knightfall after a rattling noise is detected in Godfrey’s sword while it is being cleaned. Once the sword is thoroughly investigated, a glass stone is found. When it is fixed into the lamp that it was obviously taken from, an image of the fleur de lis is shone onto the wall, indicating that the grail is still there in France.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 p.m. ET. TV Guide lists the following synopsis for Episode 2 (titled “Find Us the Grail”) of Season 1.