WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler To Fox News?

With his contract apparently set to expire, rumors are circulating about the next move for WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. He seems to have made it clear that he is dissatisfied with his current status as a glorified jobber on SmackDown Live for younger talent arriving from the NXT roster.

Could a more permanent role on the Fox News Channel be in his future?

Ziggler, 37, a.k.a. “The Showoff,” is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a five-time Intercontinental Champion. He also captured the U.S. Championship belt once and was the winner of the Money in the Bank competition in 2012. His resume also includes being the sole survivor in two Survivor Series elimination matches.

Ziggler evidently signed a contract extension about two-and-a-half year ago when the WWE asked him to stay and help out around the time that he almost exited the company. Dolph Ziggler has been a WWE wrestler since 2004.

On a recent podcast hosted by retired wrestlers Edge & Christian, Ziggler underscored that he is unhappy with his role in the WWE with all the losing that it brings. He added that he has really enjoyed his work on Fox News and the Fox Business Network sister channel, and a “recurring segment” there is supposedly on the horizon.

According to The Wrap, however, it’s not a done deal for Dolph Ziggler, a political science major at Kent State University, to become a cable news pundit.

“Though he’s appeared roughly six to eight times this year as a guest on the cable channel’s Kennedy, a Fox News and Fox Business Network insider denied to TheWrap that either cable channel is in talks with Ziggler as a contributor. WWE did not immediately respond to our request for comment on this story.”

Dan Steinberg / AP Images

Kennedy is the former MTV veejay who hosts a nightly show on FBN and also appears on Outnumbered and other programs on FNC.

At the WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, December 17, at Boston’s TD Garden, Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to wrestle U.S. Champion Baron Corbin, nicknamed The Lone Wolf, and Bobby Roode, whose handle is The Glorious One, in a triple-threat match for the title.

Apart from any alleged Fox News gig, Dolph Ziggler could wind up wrestling on the independent circuit or in Japan if he does indeed leave the WWE, Sportskeeda noted.