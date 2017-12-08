Katie Holmes Set To Marry Jamie Foxx After Tom Cruise Allegedly Declined To Meet Up With Suri Cruise?

Katie Holmes has definitely managed to keep her personal life as private as possible. Although multiple circumstances suggest that the Dawson’s Creek actress is dating Jamie Foxx, the reported couple has never addressed anything about their alleged romance. However, a recent report revealed that the notoriously private pair may finally be set to marry soon. Is there truth to this claim?

A source has previously told OK! magazine that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are allegedly expecting their first child together and the obvious next step is to finally tie the knot. The insider then went on to say that “Katie sees Jamie as perfect daddy material, and husband material too.”

However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report, stating that there is absolutely no truth to the claim. The site has been noting several times before that even though Katie Holmes and the 49-year-old Sleepless actor have been bombarded with pregnancy and wedding rumors, they are not in a serious or committed relationship.

Meanwhile, Suri Cruise has not seen her dad Tom Cruise for a long time and Scientology is most likely to blame for their strained relationship. But despite the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s absence in his daughter’s life, it appears that the 11-year-old still grew up to be a happy kid and Katie Holmes wants to keep it that way.

My sweetie

Suri Cruise used to be daddy’s little girl, but after Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2012, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s relationship with his daughter quickly went downhill. Although the actress never talked about the real reason why she ended their marriage, it was believed that the 55-year-old actor’s ties with Scientology may have caused the split.

Earlier reports claimed that Katie Holmes reached out to Tom Cruise to talk to him about being a part of their daughter’s life. A source revealed that the 38-year-old actress “would like to at least have a conversation with Tom. Tom is Suri’s father, and she wants them to have a relationship.”

Just like any other reports about Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise’s relationship, this has yet to be verified.