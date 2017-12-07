‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 8: Nick Attacks Victoria, Calls Her Ruthless, Scott Blasts Sharon

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 8, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will have a problem with the way that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is talking to him. He will be on a mission to save Chancellor Park, and Victoria may not care what happens to the city park. Y&R spoilers state that Nick points out that the city plans to put up condos in the park’s place, but Victoria isn’t interested in helping him save the landmark.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick will realize that Victoria is turning into their father and he will ask her if that’s why she came back to Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick believes that his sister is trying to prove she is as ruthless as Victor (Eric Braeden). She will refuse to admit that she’s just like Victor, but it’s clear from the look on Nick’s face that he believes she is just like him, possibly even worse.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that on Thursday, December 7, Scott (Daniel Hall) admitted that he couldn’t get Abby (Melissa Ordway) out of his mind. Ever since they had sex in the storage unit, he cannot get her out of his mind. He’s definitely longing for more, but he’s committed to Sharon and doesn’t want to hurt her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that on Friday’s episode, Abby will struggle to let Scott go. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) wants Abby to come work with her, but Abby refuses. Ashley thinks that Abby is sticking around at NE to stay close to Scott.

Abby shuts down that notion, and she tells her mother she wants to prove her worth to her father. Young and the Restless spoiler suggest that Ashley isn’t convinced as she thinks her daughter is in love with the journalist.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott will have a mini-meltdown when talking to Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights. He will believe that Sharon wants him to be more like Nick, which he will say will never happen. Of course, Sharon will reassure him that’s not the case, but she will start to wonder what’s going on with Scott’s odd behavior.

It looks like Scott is trying to sabotage his relationship with Sharon. That way Sharon will dump him, and he won’t have to choose between them. It’s safe to say there are tense moments ahead between Scott, Abby, and Sharon in the weeks ahead.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.