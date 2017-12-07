Amazon Prime Video Is Now Available On Apple TV In More Than 100 Countries

The long-awaited app, Amazon Prime Video, now finally available on Apple TV and Apple TV 4K in more than 100 countries. You could now access and stream award-winning titles such as the Prime Original series and Movies by simply downloading the new app.

The users would no longer have to download the iOS app on iTunes and stream from their iPhone or iPad then connect to the Apple TV using Airplay, instead, having this Prime Video app, you can easily stream and watch your favorite movies on your Apple TV. It also works with the third-generation Apple TVs or the newest version, according to Mashable.

In addition, the Apple TV app also supports live sports. With this, you can monitor your favorite teams and games in real time. Those sports apps available on the Apple TV app include the ESPN and the NBA. Prime members in the United States can also have time to watch Thursday Night Football on the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You could certainly relax and enjoy this app while watching exciting games.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said that Amazon Prime Video is one of the most eagerly anticipated apps to come to Apple TV and that they are excited to bring all of the great content to customers.

Amazon Prime Video Lands On Apple TV https://t.co/Itt7yQJ2H9 — Michael Platt (@MichaelPlatt85) December 7, 2017

Cue further said that the Sports tab in the Apple TV app makes it even easier for fans in the U.S. to monitor their teams, games, and moments that are important to them. He added that with these flashy and interesting updates and with their growing collection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes, they will continue to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience to Apple customers, as noted by Apple Newsroom.

Amazon Prime Video could allow its customers to watch numerous movies such as The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour, Suits, The Big Sick, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among other thousands of movies. Moreover, Prime Video also offers many award-winning children videos. These include Tumble Leaf, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and the Snowy Day.

It also expands the contents of TV shows and movies available in 4K HDR on Apple TV 4K. Amazon Prime Video could be available for $99 per year or $8.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. For further details, you may visit www.PrimeVideo.com.