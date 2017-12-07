Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo finally tied the knot in October after several months of hiding their relationship to the public. The duo admittedly fell in love with each other while filming the popular Descendants of the Sun series in 2015. Now, new reports suggest that the Song-Song couple could possibly be having a baby very soon.

Pregnancy rumors sparked after Song Joong-ki was reportedly seen buying books about babies in a so-called Eslite bookstore at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong after gracing the recently-concluded 2017 MAMA. HelloKpop reported that photos of Song Hye-kyo’s husband holding his purchased book with a word “babies” on the cover have started making rounds online later on. Because of this, many fans cannot help but speculate that the Descendants of the Sun stars are now expecting their first baby together.

Adding fuel to the fire are the previous sightings of Song Hye-yo wearing an over-sized coat while on a trip with Song Joong-ki in France in September. Some avid supporters of the couple even claimed that they have noticed the Descendants of the Sun actress’ growing baby bump. Eyewitnesses have also revealed that the Song-Song couple looked very sweet to each other while shopping and strolling down the streets of Paris.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither Song Joong-ki nor Song Hye-kyo has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the Song-Song should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have married in a stunning ceremony #songsongcouplewedding trending. https://t.co/n799VpYwbS — Thein Swe (@TheinSwe4) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, Insight reported that Song Joong-ki has gained weight a month after his wedding. Images of the Descendants of the Sun actor attending a friend’s wedding were spread online last month. Devoted supporters of Song Hye-kyo’s husband have noticed that he still appears fresh and handsome. However, they, also, have observed the Running Man star’s bigger body frame.

The said photos were shared on various social media sites. Many fans could not help but make fun of the actor’s chubbier cheeks. Some even stated that his wife must have overfed him. The Song-Song couple has yet to respond to the fans’ remarks. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.