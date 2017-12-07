Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reportedly Decide To Reunite This Christmas With Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might be experiencing troubles after their breakup in September 2016, but that doesn’t mean they are not capable of settling things down amicably. She filed for divorce a month after their split, seeking legal and physical custody of their six children together – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. However, the actor has been fighting over the custody of their kids, but it seems that Brangelina has recently agreed to something more cordial.

Hollywood Life quoted OK! Magazine that a source reportedly revealed that Brad Pitt reached an agreement with Jolie for the sake of their six kids. According to the insider, the former couple agreed to spend Christmas together with their children, although it doesn’t mean that reconciliation is happening. The source went on to say that she loves the idea that her estranged husband has been spoiling their kids, and doesn’t want to get in the way.

It is said that Jolie was “softened” that Brad Pitt would play as Santa Claus this Christmas. The magazine’s source further said that the actor’s company, Plan B Entertainment, will support Jolie’s newest flick First They Killed My Father. The World War Z star reportedly wants to fix their relationship as friends amidst their impending divorce.

“It will be the first time in a long time that they’ve all been in the same room together, so it’s likely to be bittersweet.”

Junko Kimura / Getty Images

Jolie, 42, accused Brad Pitt of being physically and verbally abusive to their six children, but the 53-year-old actor denied these claims and said he felt humiliated by what she did. The actress recently appeared on the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. She admitted that there was already “heaviness” between them while filming their first collaboration movie By The Sea.

The movie follows the story of a couple who’s struggling to fix their marriage after meeting a young couple while they were on a holiday. According to Jolie, the “heaviness” they felt wasn’t because of the film itself, and she isn’t certain how she managed to come up with the story. The actress previously admitted that she doesn’t like being single, and she’s been struggling to keep up with it.

However, she told The Sunday Telegraph that she is focusing more on herself after her split with Brad Pitt, although she admitted that she’s losing some weight following their breakup. The former couple met on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but the actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston at that time. There were heavy speculations that they cheated on the Friends star, but Jolie persistently denied these allegations.

“I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard… I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Recently, an insider told In Touch Weekly that Brad Pitt regrets leaving Aniston for Jolie. It is said that he has now realized how important Aniston was to him and would love a second chance with her. Unfortunately, the actress is now married to actor Justin Theroux.