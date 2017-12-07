Jax Taylor’s Alleged Mistress Faith Stowers Has Proof He Cheated?

Jax Taylor may be in some serious hot water in the coming weeks.

Days after Faith Stowers claimed during the debut episode of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules that she had slept with Jax Taylor amid his years-long romance with Brittany Cartwright, a report claims she has proof of the alleged affair.

On December 6, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they claimed Faith Stowers slept with Jax Taylor to secure a storyline on Vanderpump Rules. And, an insider claimed, she reportedly recorded him so there would be no way for her to deny her account of their time together.

“Faith wanted a contract,” the source explained.

As the report revealed, appearing on Vanderpump Rules pays a couple hundred dollars. Meanwhile, a major storyline on the show garners much more. As fans may recall, Faith Stowers was previously believed to have slept with Max Vanderpump, the youngest child of SUR Restaurant owner Lisa Vanderpump. However, the hookup didn’t do much for Stowers’ potential role on the show and she seemingly moved on to a full-time cast member after their rumored fling.

According to Radar Online, Faith Stowers’ motivation for allegedly hooking up with Jax Taylor was money.

In addition to Jax Taylor’s rumored infidelity with Faith Stowers, the Radar Online insider claimed Taylor told his co-star that he was only with Cartwright to secure the future of his reality career and his spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

The Radar Online source also said that Jax Taylor has cheated with other women and frequently does so without using protection.

Jax Taylor denied cheating on Brittany Cartwright during Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, but several of his co-stars appeared to be less-than-convinced. As for Cartwright, she threatened to leave him and take their dogs, and told him that if it was true, he should “rot in hell.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.