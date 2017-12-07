‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 3, ‘Homeland’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 3 (titled “Homeland”) of Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 3 (titled “Homeland”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of Vikings Season 5 sees Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) still in Iceland, although he likes to refer to it as the Land of the Gods. He is all alone and wounded, wondering if he made the right decision. The gods shows themselves to Floki and, when he is at the end of his endurance, he gives himself up to the gods, assuming he will die there, all alone. Instead, the gods heal his wound and Floki is amazed.

Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) has returned home with Astrid (Josefin Asplund) in Episode 3 of Vikings Season 5 and she is not impressed with what she sees. Harald continues to woo her though and this culminates in an awkward love scene where Astrid slaps him rather than sleep with him. However, the audience is left wondering if perhaps Astrid is actually being swayed by King Harald and his offer to make her a queen.

In York, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) has a great strategy forming to lure the Saxons in. The premiere episode of Vikings Season 5 saw the revelation to Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) that the Vikings were not repairing the old Roman wall at York. And, as Ivar expects, the Saxons attack using this location in Episode 3 of Vikings. For those of you worried about Ivar falling out of his chariot and being surrounded by Saxons, as seen in early images released by Entertainment Weekly for Season 5 of Vikings, have no fear, because Ivar certainly is concerned and it is used as a valuable ploy so the Vikings can surround the Saxons and attack them in return. When Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) realizes the cunning plan, he orders the Saxons to retreat.

While Ivar is calling this defeat victorious, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) wants to reach out and broach the idea of peace between the Vikings and Saxons. As to be expected, Ivar is not okay with this idea, so Ubbe and Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) have to sneak out in the middle of the night to speak peace with Heahmund and Aethelwulf themselves. Ubbe wants to claim the lands they think they have been given by Ecbert (Linus Roache) in Season 4 of Vikings. Keeping quiet about the fact that the Vikings have no legitimate claim to the lands, they are told they will have an answer in the morning.

However, Heahmund pays them a visit while they are sleeping. Beating Ubbe, the Viking pair are sent home and Ivar is not impressed when he finds out what happened. Ubbe then decides it is time to head home to Kattegat. Hvitserk decides to stay with Ivar.

Episode 3 of Vikings Season 5 only briefly touches on Bjorn Ironside’s (Alexander Ludwig) story. Viewers are introduced to the new character, Sindric (Frankie McCafferty), who suggests the Vikings would be better off to appear as traders as they approach the shore. To achieve this, Bjorn will have to send some of his fleet away. Fans are left trying to work out if this is a trap or not.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET. TV Guide lists the following synopsis for Episode 4 (titled “The Plan”).