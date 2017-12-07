Yolanda Hadid Is Returning To Television After Quitting ‘RHOBH’; Watch A Sneak Peek At Her New Show

Yolanda Hadid is returning to television in a new reality show on Lifetime.

Nearly two years after Yolanda Hadid announced she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring on the Bravo TV reality series for four seasons, the mother of three is starring in Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid.

According to a report by Vogue magazine on December 4, the series will include eight episode and follow the former Real Housewives star as she attempts to school six pairs of models and their mothers about how to work together and create a successful brand.

As fans well know, Yolanda Hadid has walked her daughters through the modeling world in recent years, and currently, all three of her children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, are signed to IMG Models.

Throughout the new Lifetime series, the models and their mothers will be competing for a weekly prize of $5,000 as they participate in photoshoots, runway shows, and workout routines, all of which are part of Yolanda Hadid’s modeling bootcamp. The models will also be competing for the show’s grand prize, which includes a management contract with Yolanda Hadid and an opportunity to be represented by the agency behind her three children, IMG Models.

“With enough social media followers, today’s it girl can become tomorrow’s supermodel,” Yolanda Hadid says in the trailer for Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid.

As Entertainment Weekly revealed earlier this week, Yolanda Hadid will be consulting with her model daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, throughout the series.

Yolanda Hadid first confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a post to her fans and followers on Instagram in June. As fans will recall, Hadid was initially brought to the Bravo TV reality series as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump, who was quite close to her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, at the time.

To see more of Yolanda Hadid and her family, including daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid, which premieres on Lifetime on January 11 at 10 p.m.

A sneak peek at the new series can be seen below.