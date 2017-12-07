‘World Of Warcraft’ Zone Scaling Now On PTR Requiring More Experience To Level In The Base Game

When the 7.3.5 patch releases for World of Warcraft, all zones in the game will utilize zone scaling technology. This feature scales the zone to the level of the character letting them earn experience in each zone without out-leveling the quests there. Players enjoying the current expansion have experienced zone scaling in the Broken Isles where leveling zones scale from level 100 to 110.

Scaling zones and the 7.3.5 patch are now available on the public test realm for the MMORPG. The leveling experience is completely overhauled in the new patch and Blizzard Entertainment developers want feedback on the progression. World of Warcraft players are tasked with creating a new character on the test server and providing detailed feedback on their adventures. Instructions on how to set up a PTR account and what type of information players need to provide can be found on the game’s official website.

Since players can stay in each zone longer and still earn experience to level, the required experience to level is increased on the PTR. Some levels take up to 60 percent more experience to reach than before. According to database website MMO-Champion, reaching levels 21 through 39 require 60 percent more experience than they do now. Most levels before level 60 will require more experience after zone scaling goes live in World of Warcraft.

Blizzard Entertainment

Zone scaling allows players to stay in World of Warcraft zones longer, but it does not open up zones earlier in most cases. A certain level is still required to visit a zone. In the base game, zones will continue to offer experience through level 60, but players will need to be level 35 before exploring Feralas as an example.

As the Inquisitr reported, this will give leveling players a few options as they reach expansion content. The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King share leveling ranges in 7.3.5. Once a character is level 58, they can begin adventuring in Outland and Northrend until level 80. The same goes for Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria content from levels 80 through 90.

Now that zone scaling is on the PTR, players can expect the 7.3.5 patch on the live servers relatively soon. The patch also includes new Allied Races that are part of the Battle for Azeroth expansion. New variant races including Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, and Nightborne are now on the test server. It is unclear if users will be able to start playing these new races when the 7.3.5 update launches for World of Warcraft.