WWE News: CM Punk Could Return To WWE & Ronda Rousey Debut Is ‘Inevitable,’ Jim Ross Says

In the latest WWE news, longtime WWE personality Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts about Ronda Rousey debuting in a WWE match and CM Punk returning to the company he left. Both athletes are associated with the UFC right now, although one is closer to appearing in a WWE match than the other seems to be. In addition, Ross spoke of Rousey and Punk’s colleague, Conor McGregor, who has often been a hot topic amongst WWE fans as to whether “The Notorious” one will eventually participate in a wrestling match.

On Wednesday, Jim Ross was a special guest on the Jim & Sam Show via Sirius XM Radio. During his time on the episode, he spoke about the three different mixed martial arts stars who have potential to be a part of the WWE in the future. Two of those stars were never involved in a WWE match, while the third star actually left WWE for the world of MMA. Jim Norton asked Ross his thoughts on Ronda Rousey getting involved with WWE and JR stated he felt her arrival to professional wrestling for a match is “inevitable.” That would seem to be in line with the various teases that have already happened involving her “Four Horsewomen” of the UFC and the WWE’s own “Four Horsewomen” as well as rumors that Rousey is being trained for a WrestleMania match.

Not only that, but Ronda Rousey has been getting trained for professional wrestling, which Ross spoke about. He noted that Ronda was being trained by Natalya Neidhart a bit and also talked about what makes MMA stars work so well in the WWE match format.

“That MMA influence is kind of seeping in a little bit because they have good mat skills and what they do is so logical. They’re not looking to the next spot or next move, they’re wrestling.” “I saw some video on her a few days ago, she looked awesome. So I think she’s diligent in what she’s doing and I think there’s also that athlete in her that she doesn’t want to look bad.”

The topic of CM Punk was also brought up with Jim Ross. Punk left WWE several years ago after he’d seemingly had enough with backstage politics and other concerns about his treatment by the company. After leaving professional wrestling, Punk decided to embark on a career in mixed martial arts with UFC. He’d end up losing his debut fight to Mickey Gall, a younger and more experienced fighter, but Ross had nothing but praise for Punk’s effort.

“I want to say I really admire Phil Brooks, CM Punk, for what he put his body through, the weight cut, you know lifestyle changes and to the degree of a training fighter. And to go into an area where he’s gonna have a huge microscope on him where most of the MMA people are wanting him to get his a** whipped.”

What about a CM Punk return to WWE for some more wrestling in the future? Despite the “bad blood” that might exist between Punk and the WWE management, Ross mentioned he has the feeling they could bury the hatchet and bring Punk back to WWE one day.

“I’ve missed him in wrestling because he’s goddamn entertaining.” “You know I don’t want to speak for the boss or anybody, Triple H or those guys, but if the pavement was back smooth and there was communication, that’s all. Viable, honest, upfront communication by everybody involved, I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t come back.”

Jim Ross went on to talk about how he’s seen WWE head honcho Vince McMahon forgive and forget with other superstars including the Ultimate Warrior before so he believes he would probably do the same in the interest of working with CM Punk again.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently for a CM Punk return. Over the recent years, they’ve seen other major superstars return to the ring including Bret Hart, Goldberg, The Hardy Boyz, and Kurt Angle. A return by CM Punk seems just about as “inevitable” as the debut of Ronda Rousey in the WWE for the near future.