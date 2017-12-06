August Ames Cause Of Death: Adult Film Star May Have Committed Suicide After Backlash Over Gay Actor Comments

August Ames was found dead this week, and friends believe the award-winning adult film star may have taken her own life after a backlash over comments she made about a gay actor.

The 23-year-old was found dead in Camarillo, California, and police said there was no evidence of foul play. As Decider reported, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office is still conducting toxicology tests, but friends believe that Ames may have committed suicide over the fan backlash she experienced in recent days after refusing to work with a gay actor.

Late last week, Ames took to Twitter to complain about being assigned to shoot a scene with an actor who had also been in gay adult films, which she saw as a risk.

“whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body”

But many fans were upset by what they saw as homophobic comments, and August Ames engaged with some of them via Twitter, growing angry in some cases. Some of those close to August Ames believe the adult film star may have taken her life over the online bullying.

“Omg,I can’t believe she’s dead,” wrote friend Anikka Albright. “You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend!”

There may have been other factors leading up to August Ames’ death. A friend told The Blast that the Canadian actress had suffered from long-term depression.

After news of Ames’ death spread across the internet late on Wednesday, many fans and fellow actors took to social media to offer condolences and remember her life. But many others made jokes at her expense and her profession, leading some of her colleagues to speak up in her memory.

August Ames, whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1994. She appeared in more than two dozen films and won awards within the adult film industry.

While friends may believe that August Ames committed suicide, authorities have not declared an official cause of death for the actress.