Watch Kings Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Wednesday night’s NBA action includes the Kings vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game with a major winning streak on the line. “King James” and Cleveland have now won 12 games in a row ahead of this home contest. The Sacramento Kings have plenty of young talent, but with a 7-16 record, it seems like they’ll have a tough task on their hands in tonight’s matchup. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Kings vs. Cavs live stream online feed coverage.

As they enter their latest NBA game tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-7) have put together an impressive stretch of 12 consecutive victories. It dates back to November 12th with a road win over the Dallas Mavericks. In their most recent outing, the Cavs visited Chicago and came away with a 113-91 win over the Bulls. Kevin Love led all Cavs players with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, while LeBron James added 23 points, dished out six assists, and collected seven boards. As a team, Cleveland also shot nearly 52 percent for the game on the road compared to just 41.5 percent for the Bulls.

A win tonight against the Kings gives Cleveland its 13th-straight win, tying a franchise record set in 2009 and 2010. However, ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin reported earlier that LeBron James feels 13 is nowhere enough to feel satisfied with the streak. Instead, the King wants 25 straight wins for this latest Cleveland team. They’re more than halfway there, and tonight they’ll look to take care of business against a Kings team that has gone 7-16 for the season and just 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have given Cleveland the role of favorites once again, and rightfully so. The compiled odds at Odds Shark show that the Cavaliers are favored by 12 points on the spread. They’re priced at -1000 or higher on the moneyline, with Sacramento priced as a +675 underdog. For the points total, over/under bettors will be speculating on a total of 209 points for the complete game at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Sacramento Kings take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage of this NBA game will be shown based on viewing region. For example, those fans in the Sacramento viewing regions can see the game on NBC Sports California (NBCSCA). In the Cleveland viewing regions, the game will be shown on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) for cable and satellite subscribers. All other viewers will need to have is an NBA League Pass subscription to watch the game on TV.

“We’re defending, we’re sharing the ball offensively, we’re moving. We’re just in a good pace and a good space, and we want to try to continue that on Wednesday.”#CavsBulls RECAP: https://t.co/3mtDtxF6ei pic.twitter.com/tjs4wUQidb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 5, 2017

To watch the Cavs vs. Kings live streaming online, viewers with Fox Sports Ohio can use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps to see a game feed. For the Sacramento cable and satellite customers, the NBC Sports CA website has a live stream feed. Otherwise, viewers can either purchase an NBA League Pass subscription for either team, for all NBA teams or simply purchase this individual game for a low price. More details can be seen on the official website.