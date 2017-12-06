‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is Trying To Forget About Jax Taylor’s Alleged Cheating

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor faced major hardships on the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans saw on Monday night, Faith Stowers claimed Jax Taylor cheated on his girlfriend with her in May of this year during a conversation with co-star James Kennedy. Shortly thereafter, Brittany Cartwright heard the rumor and informed Taylor that if it were true, she wouldn’t hesitate to leave him.

While fans will have to wait and see how the season plays out, Brittany Cartwright shared a few statements online as Monday’s episode aired, one of which revealed that she’s been spending the past six months trying to forget about the allegations made against her boyfriend of two years.

“I have been spending the last 6 months trying to forget this night the world is about to watch on #PumpRules tonight,” Brittany Cartwright told her fans and followers on December 4, the night of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere.

Brittany Cartwright didn’t confirm whether or not she believed the rumors about Jax Taylor but after someone tweeted to her, saying, “F**k [you] Jax,” and telling Cartwright that she and their dogs can live with her, the reality star said, “Hahaha I love you.”

Brittany Cartwright also reacted to a tweet shared by Tom Schwartz, in which he said that the only way to make it into the credits is to sleep with Jax Taylor.

“Well I know one h** who thought that was the case,” she replied.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were rumored to have parted ways earlier this year after filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. However, neither party ever confirmed their split and in recent weeks, they have made it clear that they are still involved in a relationship.

As for Faith Stowers, she has remained silent about the alleged affair with Jax Taylor in the months since it reportedly happened, and when it comes to a potential pregnancy, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of a baby bump in her recent photos.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.