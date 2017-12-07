Fans Can’t Get Over How Grown-Up Todd Chrisley’s Granddaughter Chloe Has Gotten In Adorable Instagram Photo

If you follow Todd Chrisley on Instagram or watch his hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, then you know that family means everything to the reality patriarch. On a weekly basis, the 48-year-old shares photos of his famous family for all of his 1-million-plus followers to enjoy. Yesterday was no exception as the father of five shared an adorable post of his growing granddaughter, Chloe, for all to see.

In the photo, the 5-year-old is all smiles as she poses for the perfect shot. The tiny reality star is pictured in riding pants, riding boots, and a riding blazer. Her hair is styled in pigtails as she holds a riding helmet in her left hand. Fans of the show will notice that the photo appears to have been taken in the Chrisleys’ Nashville home.

But it wasn’t just the the adorable factor of Chloe that Todd’s followers admired about the photo — it was the fact that Chloe is looking even more grown-up than ever. In less than an hour of the photo being posted, Todd gained over 126,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Even Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress commented by saying how cute Chloe is. Other fans were sure to chime in on the growing child.

“OMG! Is that Chloe? She’s so big!”

“Omg Todd Khloe got so big beautiful little princess love,” another fan commented.

Oh lord, it’s horse time AGAIN… how cute is this little equestrian? A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

Just today, Todd posted yet another photo of Chloe, but this time she was alongside the beloved horse that she rides. Like the previous photo of his granddaughter, the new photo of Chloe exploded with comments from adoring fans. In only an hour of being posted, the photo has already gained the reality star over 36,000 likes. And the caption of the photo is just as cute as the picture itself.

“I have no heart left, chloe has officially taken it over, how precious is she and her horse?”

I have no heart left, chloe has officially taken it over, how precious is she and her horse? A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the reality star took time to share a post about a breast cancer awareness event that he and his wife Julie are hosting in Tampa, Florida. Chrisley recalled how tough it was on the family after Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily, she won the battle with the horrible disease and has been using her public platform to help and raise awareness. Clearly, the Chrisleys are a close-knit family.

Chrisley Knows Best airs at 9 p.m. CST on Thursdays on USA.