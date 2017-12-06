Bethenny Frankel Accused Of Acting Broke, ‘RHONY’ Star Fires Back With Numbers In Hand

Bethenny Frankel has been in the spotlight for years, as she was one of the original housewives on The Real Housewives of New York. When Frankel first joined the show, she claimed she was broke. At times, she would bake cookies and tried to sell them in grocery stores in order to make money. She was determined to find success as an entrepreneur, and she would bake cookies in the middle of the night in order to pay rent. During one conversation with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, she revealed that she struggled to make her rent payments, which were under $2,000 per month.

Maybe fans have been following Frankel for a long time because some people seem to think that she may be acting like she’s broke. Bethenny loves to shop at TJ Maxx, and just because she has millions in the bank doesn’t mean she’s forced to shop at the expensive stores around Manhattan. Bethenny has also tweeted about going to Kmart and shopping at Target in her pajamas. Apparently, for some people, this means that Bethenny is acting like she has no money. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is responding to these outrageous allegations and she has no problem being upfront with her finances.

Straight Hustlin’ A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

“I do not act like I am broke. And I believe that you are accurate that I don’t know exactly what it feels like. Would it make you feel better if I were?” Bethenny wrote to a follower, who ended up deleting the tweet. The initial tweet was about Bethenny’s love for TJ Maxx.

“You speak more like a typical person trying to make it in this life…but with Chanel and Birkin bags. We all know you don’t act poor. However, back in the day you did pretend to be poor and you weren’t…unless you were sharing bags back then…bravo footage,” one person wrote to Frankel, who replied with, “I had 8k to my name(w an upcoming rent payment and some debt) when I joined the show. It wasn’t broke nor poor but it wasn’t comfortable.”

While Bethenny Frankel may not have a need to discuss her personal finances at the moment, she has no problem sharing where she came from. She has been honest about filming the reality show as a means to pay her rent. Luckily for her, she learned how to best utilize this platform and get the best from it. Despite having left The Real Housewives of New York for years, Bethenny returned a few years ago and fans welcomed her back with open arms. It rarely happens that someone can remove themselves from such a huge platform and return to the successful franchise. While Frankel has revealed that her divorce cost her millions to settle, she has worked hard for the money she has in the bank right now. One can imagine that many would love to experience the success she’s received thanks to her hard work, The Real Housewives of New York, and the fans who buy her products.

Bethenny Frankel will be back on Bravo on two shows next year. She’s returning for another season of The Real Housewives of New York while also starring on a new show with her friend, Fredrik Eklund.