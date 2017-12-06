‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Busted By Brady And Paul, Kiriakis Widow Tempts Gabi With An Offer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will win one battle in the war again Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) manages to uncover some scandalous secrets on the widow. However, she won’t stay defeated for long. Eve approaches Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) with a tempting offer.

Eve has been causing problems for the Kiriakis family ever since she popped back into Salem. Victor (John Aniston) ordered Brady to get rid of Deimos’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) widow. However, she isn’t going down without a fight. So far, every attempt Brady has made to eliminate Eve has failed. Not only have his schemes not worked, but they are backfiring, which is throwing suspicion his way.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal Brady’s luck is about to change. He enlists the help of Paul and John Black (Drake Hogestyn). He wants them to find dirt on Eve, and Paul manages to uncover some shocking secrets. There is no telling what is exposed since Eve has a colorful past. She was also briefly married to Deimos Kiriakis, and who knows what the two schemed during their short-lived romance.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Gabi will have scenes with Eve. It is revealed that Eve makes the young woman an offer. Since the widow’s main focus is Basic Black, could she hire Gabi? This might come into direct conflict with Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). She recently offered Gabi a lucrative opportunity, but Gabi never gave her an answer. If this is accurate, then Eve will make even more enemies in Salem.

Perhaps it is something more sinister and has to do with getting revenge on Brady. Gabi wouldn’t agree to get involved in the Kiriakis family war. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate Eve has a tricky way of getting people to do things for her. Remember, Gabi is close to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Sonny hasn’t been around during the “war against Eve” lately. However, the widow could use Gabi’s relationship with him to gain an upper hand.

Whatever Eve has planned, Brady and Victor are in for a lengthy fight. It is teased that the characters will spend a few months trying to get revenge on each other.

Keep watching Days of Our Lives to find out what happens with Eve, Brady, Gabi, and the battle over Basic Black.