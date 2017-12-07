‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Admits He Wants Abby, Hilary Comforts Cane, And Ashley & Jack Battle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 7, reveal that things get awkward for Lily (Christel Khalil) at the hospital. Cane (Daniel Goddard) calls Lily to come to the hospital, and she rushes to his side, thinking Sam took a turn for the worse. When she arrives, he asks her if she wants to hold Sam. Lily isn’t sure if she wants to hold the baby. Cane puts him in her arms, hoping she will bond with him. Lily freaks out and takes off. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) shows up eager to hold Sam and support Cane.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Cane will tell Hilary that she is a natural at holding Sam and she would make a great mother. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane isn’t happy about how strained his relationship is with Lily. Hilary will encourage him to keep trying to connect with her. She thinks Lily misses him, but she’s scared to give their marriage another chance.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack (Peter Bergman) agreed to sponsor Hilary’s show in exchange for Jabot and Fenmore’s promotion, but Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will think it’s a terrible idea.

Hilary will go through the roof when Ashley refuses to sign the contract to seal the deal she made with Jack. A huge fight between Jack and Ashley breaks out. Ashley calls a board meeting and claims that Jack won’t allow her to make decisions and he’s interfering with her running the company. Tensions rise, and one thing leads to another and before long, Jack blurts out that he’s the real Abbott, implying that Ashley isn’t since her biological father was Brent Davis.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will show up for a board meeting Ashley called. They won’t like the tension in the air and soon figure out that Ashley and Jack expect them to pick a side.

After the argument in the boardroom, Dina (Marla Adams) turns up missing. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack panics, stating he left her with Gloria (Judith Chapman). They find her and Ashley insists she spend some time with her mother. Jack agrees it’s time she sees how difficult Dina can be.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby will drill Scott (Daniel Hall) about his feelings for her. She will mention that they nearly kissed again, so it’s clear they have feelings for each other. Scott will make a confession that he has feelings for her, but he made a commitment to Sharon (Sharon Case), and he doesn’t want to betray her.

It sounds like Abby and Scott will end up hitting the sheets in no time. Poor Sharon will end up alone in the coming weeks.

