Kim Zolciak Not Correcting Kroy Biermann’s Leaked Salary Info During Twitter Talk About Her Finances

Kim Zolciak returned for another season of Don’t Be Tardy this fall and in the first episode, Kim reveals that life has changed. She revealed that the money wasn’t coming in as it used to as Kroy Biermann was no longer playing in the NFL. Kroy wasn’t resigned to the Atlanta Falcons last season and despite being temporarily signed to the Buffalo Bills, Kroy ended up without a team by the time the season began. For months leading up to the decision, Kim and Kroy were often making headlines for their finances. They were sued by a decorator for $6,000 and many people assumed that they couldn’t afford to pay their bills. For months, Kim hasn’t said anything about her finances or this particular lawsuit.

According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that they won the lawsuit in court and they no longer have to pay the $6,000. But that’s not what was interesting in this Twitter discussion on the social network. The discussion has been going on for a bit between some of Kim’s fans and they kept defending her and her finances. Kim stepped in, revealing that they won the lawsuit. But she didn’t address the screenshot that summarized Kroy’s earnings from the NFL.

One of my favorite looks! Obsessed with all things Saint Laurent

For a long time, people have assumed that Kim was living off her husband’s earnings from the NFL. According to the screenshot, Kroy Biermann has earned over $14,000,000 from the NFL during his eight seasons with the league. While the first few seasons were under $500,000 per year, he made over $7,000,000 for two years in the league. Kim didn’t dispute this on Twitter, but she didn’t confirm it either. While the figures may not be accurate, it sounds like they are close enough for Kim not to make a big deal out of it. However, Kim herself has also earned money from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don’t Be Tardy, and her own business ventures. She recently revealed that her own skincare line, Cashmere, has been very successful.

Kim Zolciak appears to be doing very well even though her husband isn’t playing in the NFL anymore. Surely her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta will add a few more bucks to her savings account.