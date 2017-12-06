Carrie Fisher’s Bulldog To Be Reimagined As An Alien In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Carrie Fisher’s fame was such that even those close to her found themselves in the spotlight on occasion. This is especially true of her French bulldog, Gary, a canine made famous during the last leg of the promotional circuit for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In an attempt to commemorate Fisher, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson decided to hide an alien version of Gary Fisher in a scene taking place on the opulent Canto Bight, one of the film’s exciting new settings. You can catch a glimpse of Alien Gary in the featured image above, where he’s being held by the bigger alien standing to the left. He is darker in color, so he’s not immediately visible to those who don’t know where to look.

ComicBook reports that following a brief exchange with a Twitter follower, Johnson confirmed Gary’s “involvement” in the film and proceeded to praise the user for her attention to detail. You can see the user’s initial question and Johnson’s shocked response below.

Johnson, Lucasfilm, and everyone involved with the latest Star Wars flick has been notoriously tight-lipped about their highly anticipated, star-studded sequel, so the director’s response may surprise those expecting more secrecy from the production team. Still, many will likely be thrilled that he took the time to reply and add some amusing context to the film.

Carrie Fisher died of cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, shocking and saddening her millions of fans and throwing the fate of her character, General Leia Organa, into uncertainty. A day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed as well. According to the aforementioned ComicBook piece, Gary has been living with Fisher’s friend and assistant, Corby McCoin, since March.

Gary’s “cameo” aside, The Last Jedi also pays tribute to the late Fisher by giving her an expanded role. Unlike in 2015’s The Force Awakens, her character looks to be an integral part of the film’s story, having been prominently featured in trailers and other promotional materials. There even looks to be a handful of tense moments between her and her onscreen son, Adam Driver’s angsty, angry Kylo Ren.

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

You can catch Alien Gary in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hitting theaters on December 15.