‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Walker Is Returning To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will soon be seeing Nicole Walker back in Salem. Actress Arianne Zucker is set to reprise her role as the fan favorite character, Nicole, in the month of December. While viewers are excited to see what Nicole has been up to since leaving Salem back in October, they shouldn’t expect to see her around town for very long.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, Nicole Walker will soon be back in action in Salem. She Knows Soaps reports that Arianne Zucker, along with her fictional daughter, Holly, will return home to celebrate Christmas and hopefully give an update on what they’ve been doing in the weeks since leaving town. However, when Nicole returns to Salem, tensions could be high with Brady Black and Eric Black.

As many Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Nicole was forced out of town by her boyfriend, Brady, after having an affair with his step-brother, Eric. DOOL fans watched as Nicole confessed her love for Eric to Brady, and his betrayal led him to blackmail the woman he loved into leaving Salem with her daughter for good. Brady told Nicole that if she didn’t leave town without Eric that he would go to the police with the evidence he had against her, which proved that she was the person who killed Deimos Kiriakis. Fearing that she would go to prison for murder and leave her daughter without any parents, Nicole took Brady’s blackmail to heart. She called off her romance with Eric and immediately left town with baby Holly. However, she’ll soon be back for a special Christmas visit before leaving Salem yet again.

In the time that Nicole has been gone from Salem, Brady’s demeanor has completely changed. He’s drinking again after years of sobriety, he’s focused on his ruthless business tactics, and he’s currently wrapped up in a battle with Eve Donovan, who also happens to the aunt of his son, Tate. Spoilers suggest that things are about to get more complicated for Brady, and Nicole’s return would likely add to the stress he’s already feeling.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.