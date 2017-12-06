Andy Cohen Planning To Make Big Changes To ‘RHOC’? He Supposedly Drops Hints On Radio Show

Andy Cohen isn’t the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, but he plays a big role every season of every show. He hosts the reunion specials, he is invested in each storyline, and he has become friends with some of the ladies. All of the wives respect him and it sounds like he wants the successful franchise to continue. He may have played a role in who got fired on various shows and it sounds like he knows that it is time to switch things up in Orange County.

According to a new tweet, Andy Cohen has supposedly been listening to fans who have watched the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s no secret that fans were not happy with the way this past season of the show unfolded. Many people called it boring and others wanted people fired and for Heather Dubrow to return. During the reunion special, the ladies fought as usual but the reunion ended with Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador making peace and hugging it out on stage. Andy Cohen revealed he loved the ending, but he admits that he has listened to what viewers have been saying. He opened up about this on his Sirius Radio show this morning according to one Bravo follower.

My mood… #ILovedIt #PeaceInOC #GetTheLintRollerOffMe #RHOC A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:29am PST

The Bravo follower summarized Andy’s radio show from this morning in a simple tweet and it sounds like he could have some plans to change things up. In the tweet, the follower reveals that Andy read the criticism from fans about this past season. He supposedly admits that this season wasn’t the best. Hardcore fans may have been bored with this season, as it was the same drama that was discussed. It seems like the drama from years ago just can’t be settled. However, he also admits that he loved seeing Vicki, Shannon, and Tamra make up at the end of the reunion special. Perhaps he has been waiting for them to make up. The tweet also reveals that he has specific ideas on how to proceed, which could indicate that he knows who to fire and possibly who to hire. The tweet concludes that he knows they need to make big changes and they will make them.

If this tweet is true and if Andy Cohen said all of those things, fans could see a very different cast next season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.