Meghan Markle’s Family Set To Liven Up The Royals During Holidays As Future In-Laws Meet

Meghan Markle is making Harry’s home her home and with her move to Kensington Palace, her family will be visiting the bride-to-be at her new digs. This means the Markle family will meet the Royal Family ahead of their planned spring wedding.

According to The Sun, “the very un-royal Markle family” is now set to “liven up” the Windsor family’s Christmas. Meghan’s parents came from nothing, cites The Sun, but they still managed to put Meghan on the road to her celebrity status today.

Meghan is expecting visits from her family ahead of her wedding in the spring and despite one family being commoners and the other sitting in the luxury of royalty, tradition indicates future in-laws will meet.

Meghan has described her folks as “coming from nothing,” but yet they were able to educate her in a private school in the Hollywood area, which they called home. Meghan has said in the past that the difference in her and her mom’s skin color, has caused people to questioned them in the past if Meghan is really her child because Meghan is so light-skinned that she passes as Caucasian. Those remarks were really hurtful for Meghan.

Meghan’s mom, Dora, is African-American and she wears her hair in dreadlocks, Meghan said. She has also said how her father is Dutch-Irish and “their difference in skin-tone led to the family receiving racial abuse when she was younger,” reports The Sun.

Her mom is a “free-spirited clinical therapist” said Meghan, who is proud that her mom included Meghan as a youngster when embarking on her travels to impoverished and remote countries. Meghan wrote in an article for Elle Magazine, “To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”

Traveling to remote and often impoverished areas are words you could use when describing Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s mom. It sounds as if both Meghan and Harry’s mothers had a lot in common, despite one of them being a royal. Meghan’s parents divorced when she was younger, but Thomas Markle, her dad, is still close to Meghan. He got to meet Harry when the Prince traveled to Canada. According to sources, he was “won over by the Prince.”

Meghan’s love for her dad is often evident in her social media posts. On an Instagram Post from Father’s Day 2016, Meghan wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, daddy. I’m still your buckaroo, and to this day your hugs are still the very best in the whole wide world.” Soon it will be the Markles meet the Royals. Much like the days of Kate Middleton, when her family members were introduced to the Royals, the headlines will highlight every detail.