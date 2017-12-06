WWE Rumors: ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Surprise Entrants That Are Biggest Longshots To Win, Or Even Appear

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 match just over a month away, there are WWE rumors floating around regarding who will win and which superstars could become surprise entrants. Names have been dropped in the rumor mill, including retired or departed superstars such as Goldberg, Daniel Bryan, Hulk Hogan, and CM Punk. While there’s always the possible any of those four could show up, most fans would be quite surprised to see them, with the exception of Goldberg and Bryan. That said, there are several celebrities and other superstars currently receiving betting odds to win the 2018 Royal Rumble who are serious longshots to be in the match.

As of this report, Paddy Power currently lists a total of 102 possible participants who could appear in and win the Royal Rumble match in January. Of those names, there are clearly the favorites, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles, but also some serious long shots. For example, President Barack Obama has 1,000 to 1 odds to win the match, while current President Donald Trump has 750 to 1 odds. It would be a major shock if either of these political celebrities shows up, enters the match, and wins it. The same goes for actor Vin Diesel, who has appeared with The Rock in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, and stars with former WWE champion Batista in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Diesel (aka “Dom,” aka “Groot” or “Baby Groot”) is carrying odds of 250 to 1, which has him tied with current WWE star Rhyno.

WWE superstars Goldberg and The Undertaker were among the fan favorites who appeared in the ‘Royal Rumble’ match this past year. WWE

Darren Young has 200 to 1 odds to win, as does Carmella’s former sidepiece James Ellsworth. Both of these superstars were released by WWE ahead of the holiday season so a return or spot in this match is unlikely. Meanwhile, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. carries 400 to 1 odds to get the victory, while the UFC star he recently defeated in the boxing ring, Conor McGregor, has a better shot. The “Notorious” fighter is listed with 100 to 1 odds to win the match. There have been the constant rumors of McGregor eventually joining WWE for a match, but it would seem premature for him to show up at the upcoming Royal Rumble, let alone win it. WWE already has plans for another MMA star, Ronda Rousey, to participate in a big match at WrestleMania 34. By the way, Rousey is the only female listed with odds to win the 2018 Rumble at 150 to 1.

Royal Rumble’s Biggest Longshots

CM Punk 66/1

Shawn Michaels 80/1

Conor McGregor 100/1

Steve Austin 150/1

John Morrison 150/1

Hulk Hogan 200/1

Darren Young 200/1

James Ellsworth 200/1

Alberto Del Rio 200/1

Carlito 225/1

Vin Diesel 250/1

Floyd Mayweather 400/1

Donald Trump 750/1

Barack Obama 1000/1

Another guy currently in MMA is CM Punk, who seems to have no interest in WWE at the moment. Punk has been given surprisingly high odds of 66 to 1 to win the match at this point. It still seems highly unlikely. Some other former WWE stars who are fetching odds to win the big over-the-top-rope match in January include Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, John Morrison, Carlito, and Alberto Del Rio. Several of the superstars have hung up the wrestling gear to watch from the sidelines, while a few others are working with other promotions. Of those mentioned, Nash or Hogan could always show up for nostalgia’s sake, but as far as them winning the match, it would quickly destroy the credibility of the annual event and what it brings with it.

The WWE’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, January 29 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with exclusive live online coverage via WWE Network.