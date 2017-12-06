Khloe And Kim Kardashian Tease New Spin-Off: Will Kim & Khloe Take Cleveland?

Khloe and Kim Kardashian are seemingly brainstorming ideas about a brand new spin-off series. As many fans of the Kardashian sisters know, there have been a lot of spin-offs for the members of the family. Kourtney and Khloe have had their own spin-off shows together, Kourtney and Kim have also starred in a spin-off with one another. Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, also had their own series, and Kylie Jenner is the most recent member of the family to land a spin-off show.

According to a Dec. 6 report by OK! Magazine, Khloe and Kim Kardashian seem to want their own spin-off. The sisters took to Kim’s Snapchat to ask fans where they would like to see them go for a new show. Fans were reportedly very quick to answer the famous sisters, revealing that they’d like to see the two sisters head to places like Barbados, Australia, or the Bahamas for a spin-off show. However, one fan seemed to have an idea that made the most sense for Khloe Kardashian.

One fan commented that Khloe and Kim Kardashian should film a spin-off show in Cleveland, Ohio, where Khloe has been spending much of her time with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. As many fans know, Khloe is currently dating the Cleveland Cavaliers center and has been living in Ohio with him for the past year. Khloe usually stays in Cleveland when Tristan’s team is at home, and when they’re on the road, she’ll head home to California to see her family.

Can you guess…. Madame Tussaud's? Or the real deal?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

It would make sense for Khloe Kardashian, who is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, to film a spin-off in Cleveland, since that is where she is spending most of her time. However, would Kim Kardashian really want to move to Ohio to film a show? Although Cleveland is a big city, it doesn’t offer the glitz and glamour of other cities like New York, L.A., or Miami. Celebrities aren’t flocking there, and the weather can change at the drop of a hat.

KiKi & KoKo Take ….. Drop your suggestions below ????#kimkardashian #khloekardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

However, some fans would likely love to see Kim Kardashian out of her element. Fans already know how much Khloe loves the peace and quiet of Cleveland, and perhaps her sister could find some solace there as well. Fans will have to stay tuned for any updates about a possible Khloe and Kim Kardashian spin-off in the future.