Kim Zolciak Disappoints Viewers With Lies: Did She Make Up Storyline And Fake Fight For ‘RHOA’ Return?

Kim Zolciak revealed earlier this year that she had reached an agreement to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta while still having her own show, Don’t Be Tardy. Perhaps Kim had been watching the show because she came back with a vengeance. She learned about Kenya Moore’s new marriage and she immediately started attacking it. It seemed as if she took the marriage personally but Kim didn’t hold back even though her co-stars hinted she was crossing the line.

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak opened up about the confrontation with Kenya Moore. Apparently, Zolciak is furious that she allowed Kenya to take so much energy out of her, as she walked out of the party furious about what had happened. But as many of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars said on the show, it seemed like Kim had tried to start something with Kenya. Whenever Moore’s new marriage to Marc Daly had surfaced, Kim kept trying to call him a fake husband. Kenya hadn’t said anything about Kim and when Moore finally fired back, pointing to Kim’s tweet where she pimped out her daughter for John Legend tickets, Kim flew off the handle. In her books, her husband and children are off limits.

“I’m more so annoyed I wasted my energy on her because she’s a dumb a**. Don’t talk about my children or husband – this woman has done both. It’s all lies like I said that night…and bullsh**. You’re only seeing a small part of a three to four hour party, but trust that she will never get a “rise” out of me again,” Kim tells Bravo about Sunday’s episode.

It’s very interesting that Kim Zolciak feels that her children and husband are off limits as she keeps talking about Kenya’s life. As her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars pointed out, it seemed like Zolciak was trying to get a reaction from Moore as she kept calling her husband and marriage fake. Last year, Kim also pointed to Kenya being single and wanting children. She compared Kenya to her own life, revealing that she believed Kenya was jealous of what she had in her life. However, it sounds like fans think that Kim is completely wrong when it comes to Kenya. Apparently, they feel that Kim Zolciak is the only one who thinks she’s fabulous, as fans of the show remind her of how she was dating a man who was paying for everything, how she has three children with three different men, and how her husband is unemployed. For many, this isn’t a desirable lifestyle.

Kim Zolciak will be back for another episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night on Bravo.