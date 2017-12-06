WWE News: Sting Wants The Undertaker For ‘One More Match’ In His WWE Career

Legendary WCW, TNA, and WWE superstar Sting is putting it out there that he’s not quite done with his wrestling checklist. “The Icon,” who appeared to have suffered a career-ending injury over a year ago at a pay-per-view event, recently brought up a specific opponent he wants a match against. That opponent is none other than The Undertaker, who many fans are wondering about as far as his own wrestling career is concerned. Here’s the latest on what Sting had to say regarding The Undertaker and “one more match.”

The 58-year-old wrestler is still itching to wrestle and was last seen in a WWE match back in September of 2015 at the Night of Champions pay-per-view. During that championship main event against Seth Rollins, Sting suffered a legitimate injury when he hit against the turnbuckle after a Rollins’ move. With that said, it’s now been two years without any involvement in the WWE stories or matches, and Sting still would like a go at it. It was reported via Sportskeeda’s Nishant Jayaram that Sting (real name Steve Borden) appeared at the Wales Comic Con recently and spoke about his wrestling legacy. He not only dropped Undertaker’s name once again but let it be known that he didn’t get surgery because he was anticipating having another match before finally making his retirement official.

‘The Icon’ Sting was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame but still wants ‘one more match’ for his career. WWE

Despite a WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and “bidding farewell” to the fans, Sting spoke about his intentions as far as that big match.

“I have never said ‘one more match’ ever. I’d like to have one more match, I’d like to have that Undertaker match. “The only reason I held off on the surgery is because I had guys like Stone Cold saying don’t do it.”

The biggest issue with having this sort of “dream match” will now be the age factor and, of course, the health factor. Sting is 58, as mentioned, and The Undertaker is 52. Sting has been on over a two-year hiatus from the ring, while Taker has gone months at a time without any matches. This past year included two of them: the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get into the ring again. Recently, Kurt Angle has certainly shown that a Hall of Famer can do just that.

While Sting has not had any surgery yet, he seems to believe he is feeling good to go for a final match with no side effects from not having surgery. Taker had hip surgery following his WrestleMania 33 match, which he lost to Roman Reigns. Since then, he’s been out of the picture with WWE and is scheduled for some convention appearances of his own. Not only that, but he will be appearing on the big 25th-anniversary episode of WWE’s Raw program. It already has fans and wrestling pundits wondering if he’ll be announcing his retirement from professional wrestling or “one more match” is on the way. Sting is hoping it’s the latter of those two options.