Proud Dad Prince William Gushes About Prince George’s Adorable Character In First Christmas School Play

Prince George may be the future king, but his character in his school’s Christmas play is far from being royal. The 4-year-old tot just had the cutest character in his first-ever nativity play and his dad, Prince William, couldn’t be more proud.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the BBC’s Bridge House in Media City, Salford. The royal couple was greeted by adorable schoolchildren who were also excited about the upcoming holidays.

During their visit, Prince William couldn’t help but gush about his eldest son’s first-ever nativity play at Thomas’s Battersea in London. According to The Telegraph, the second in line to the British throne seemed really proud of Prince George’s participation in the special school play.

Apparently, the young prince played the role of a sheep and took it quite seriously.

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep.”

And it looks like Prince George has been getting into the Christmas spirit lately. Last month, he adorably wrote a letter to Father Christmas asking for just one specific toy — a police car.

The Duke of Cambridge personally delivered the handwritten Christmas wish list to Santa Claus during his visit at the Christmas Markets in Helsinki’s Esplanade Park.

Prince George participated in his school’s Christmas play. Handout / Getty Images

The soon-to-be father of three proudly told Santa Claus that his son has been such a nice boy this year and even joked about his son’s one and only request for the holidays.

“He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay.”

Prince George is reportedly a big fan of ‘Fireman Sam.’ Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince George’s first stage experience might come in handy as he is expected to take the spotlight on his favorite show. Previously, it was revealed that the adorable tot will take part in the animated show Fireman Sam.

Apparently, a character based on Prince George will be featured on the show’s 30th-anniversary special titled “The Prince of Pontypandy.”

According to the Daily Mail, the special episode will see a character of “a certain little Royal fan” who flies a helicopter in order to save the town — an obvious nod to Prince George.

Prince William seems really proud of his eldest son, Prince George. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Aside from Fireman Sam, Prince George also enjoys watching other shows and movies like Peppa Pig, Octonauts, The Lego Movie, The Lion King, and more.

Previously, Prince William revealed that they have been trying to limit Prince George’s screen time and expose him to physical activities like playing outside with younger sister Princess Charlotte.