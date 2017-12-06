‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Spoilers: Leaked Ending Reveals Leia’s Final Goodbye, Important Spoiler About Rey

Star Wars: Episode 8 will end on a powerful and potentially heartbreaking scene with General Leia Organa, a new leaked ending spoiler has revealed.

WARNING: There are some potential Star Wars spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution if you don’t want to learn about potential plot points from the upcoming installment.]

In the days leading up to the release of the second installment in the most recent trilogy, there have been a number of revelations on what fans can expect to see in the series. And one interview with actress Daisy Ridley has revealed what could be General Leia’s final scene with her in the Star Wars saga.

As the Express noted, Ridley discussed details of the final scene in Star Wars: Episode 8 and the role it could play going into the final movie in the series. The interview with Glamour magazine was since taken down, but the Star Wars spoilers have already spread across the internet and point to a heart wrenching scene with Leia.

Actress Carrie Fisher passed away late last year, suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and never recovering. But before she passed away, Fisher was able to film a number of scenes for the upcoming movie. Her last appearance in the movie will be an emotional one, Ridley said in the now-hidden interview.

“The last thing Carrie and I filmed together was emotional for a variety of reasons,” Ridley said (via the Express). “It’s the end of the film, and all of this crazy stuff has happened. There’s this moment that we share, and thinking about it now, I realize that it’s going to be really hard to watch. Because it will seem like a goodbye, even though it wasn’t at the time.”

As the Express noted, the interview also seemed to reveal some spoilers about Star Wars: Episode 8. The scene shows that Rey, who will be captured and tortured by Snoke at the end of the movie, will be able to escape. It also shows that Leia will not die at the end of the movie, confirming earlier reports that Leia will still play a significant role in Star Wars: Episode 9. As Digital Spy noted, director Colin Trevorrow has pledged to handle Leia’s plot line in Episode 9 with “love and respect.”

The fact that Ridley mentioned Leia but not Luke Skywalker has also led to some speculation that Mark Hamill’s cornerstone character may be the next major one to die in the series. The Star Wars: Episode 8 leaked ending also seems to imply that Rey and Leia may not be reunited again in the series.