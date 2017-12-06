Full Details And Concept Art Revealed On Major Refurbishment At Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

It was first revealed earlier this year that there would be a massive expansion and a lot of refurbishment work to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and now, we have more details. On Tuesday, Disney brought forth the second installment of its “12 Days of Disney Parks Christmas Series,” and it included a lot of information. Now, guests can see concept art and learn all the details of the major refurbishment happening at Caribbean Beach.

While it is already known that there are some advancements being made to the surroundings and landscaping, it is the Old Port Royale Marketplace receiving the most attention. On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the exact details of what is to come by late summer 2018.

Old Port Royale is the center location of Caribbean Beach which will be the “port of entry where guests will check in before embarking on their island vacation.” So many new things are being brought with this refurbishment including a new bar and lounge along with refurbished dining and shopping locations.

The Centertown Market is going to not only be expanded, but it will be enclosed to create a quick-service restaurant that has an “indoor street market vibe.” There will be unique seating areas and a Grab n’ Go area for quick and easy food options.

Our “12 Days of Disney Parks Christmas” series continues with new transformation details for Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort! https://t.co/TKvRtHBOHg #DisneyResorts pic.twitter.com/Uc6PefXmD8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 6, 2017

The current table-service restaurant named Shutters is going to have a new waterfront setting and a brand new look. The Caribbean will be represented and honored in true fashion with the large shutters, warm sunlight, and handmade items all over the place.

New details revealed for renovations to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort at @WaltDisneyWorld: https://t.co/K3uZteZ1CM pic.twitter.com/b3HYweASkZ — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) December 6, 2017

Outside near the pool will be a brand new bar and lounge known as Banana Cabana. It will have a great seating area near the pool and some steel drums redesigned and used to create a central table along with an old wooden boat.

Lastly, the Calypso Trading Post will be better than ever and it will allow guests to pick up anything they may have forgotten at home and Disney souvenirs as well.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is already one of the more popular moderate resorts at Walt Disney World, but this refurbishment will make it even more sought after. Thanks to the 12 Days of Disney Christmas, guests finally have an idea of what will be done for those staying at Caribbean Beach starting in late summer of 2018.