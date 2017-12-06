‘Dreamers’ Immigration Fight: President Trump Says A Government Shutdown Is A Possibility As Soon As Saturday

President Trump has announced that a Government shutdown is a possibility, as a result of the immigration fight between Republicans and Democrats. This shutdown could happen as soon as Saturday, CNBC reports.

The fight between the Democrats and Republicans, in regards to immigration, is getting dangerously close to shutting down the Government. In the beginning of the week, President Trump’s request for a travel ban to and from eight countries was granted by the Supreme Court, as previously reported by Inquisitr. With this new travel ban in effect, President Trump hopes that we will once again have a “great, beautiful, crime-free country,” he told reporters at a Cabinet meeting.

“The Democrats are really looking at something that could be very dangerous for our country. They are looking at shutting down. They want to have illegal immigrants, in many cases people that we don’t want in our country, they want to have illegal immigrants pouring into our country, bringing with them crime, tremendous amounts of crime.”

While President Trump’s claim against the Democrats may be far-fetched, CNBC reveals that the Democrats are mainly concerned for the well-being of the group of young, undocumented immigrants known as the Dreamers. The Dreamers, also known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, have been protected by an Obama protection policy, but this policy is only effective until March 2018.

According to Politico, President Trump will speak with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, two Democratic leaders, on Thursday in efforts to agree on a solution to protect the Dreamers during this travel ban.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images

If the House and the Senate do not come to an agreement by Friday, the Government could potentially shut down. The Democrats say that they will not approve the funding that the Government needs if President Trump doesn’t agree to help the Dreamers. NBC News states that Paul Ryan, White House Speaker, is to be working out an extension to push the funding an additional two weeks.

Nancy Pelosi recently tweeted that President Trump is the “only person talking about a Government Shutdown,” and that the “Democrats are hopeful the President will be open to an agreement to address the urgent needs of the American people and keep government open.”

Although Pelosi does make a valid point that the urgent needs of the American people need to be addressed, this statement does not appear to be in context with the problem at hand, as the problem is whether or not we should continue to protect the Dreamers, a group of young, undocumented immigrants.

Will the Democrats and the Republicans be able to reach an agreement to gain approval for the Government funds? We should know soon as to whether or not an extension will be granted, and by Friday if an agreement has been reached so that we can eliminate the possibilities of a Government shutdown.