Mama June is gearing up for another season of her show Mama June: From Not to Hot, and a preview from the new season has the internet talking — again. The reality star, who rose to fame on Toddlers and Tiaras when her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, was competing in beauty pageants, recently underwent gastric bypass surgery and lost more than half of her body weight. Her weight loss journey was chronicled in the first season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Believe it or not, the show was so popular that it got picked up for a second season.

The recent trailer for the show (which you can see at the bottom of this article) shows Mama June on the next leg of her journey. Evidently, she has decided that she wants to enter a beauty pageant. According to Too Fab, Mama June gets some tips from her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, who is clearly a pro. Aside from this tidbit of information, which may or may not be a “just for television” kind of thing, June was shown wearing lingerie, baring her midsection for the very first time since her weight loss surgeries (after losing weight, June had the excess skin removed from her body).

This lingerie photo has been making the rounds on the internet today, and people seem to have mixed reviews on it. While there are certainly a great deal of people who support Mama June, others have taken to social media to express their disgust. You can see the photo below.

Mama June Returns With a New Man, Medical Emergency and a Return to Pageants in From Not to Hot Season 2 – https://t.co/QEWHmDrGUz pic.twitter.com/aJhhHyn2yq — trending 2day (@trending2days) December 6, 2017

As you can see, Mama June doesn’t leave too much up to the imagination. Last season, Mama June kept up the suspense when it came to showing off her incredible weight loss — but now, it appears as though she’s really going for it. She worked hard by changing her diet after surgery and had a very intense workout plan that she stuck to. That said, it seems obvious that she is proud of how far she has come — and she isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting it. Of course, that doesn’t mean the internet approves.

“Kudos on the weight loss, but no one wants to see Mama Junes nips through her Christmas lingerie or her orgasm face. Ugh,” wrote one Twitter user.

“She’s got the ‘Porn Face’ down perfectly,” added another.

Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 2 premieres on Friday, January 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern on WE tv.