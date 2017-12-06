Kim Zolciak’s Dad Turns Down Chance To Reunite With Her, Explains His Reasons

Last week on a new episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak made the decision to reach out to her father. She didn’t want anything to do with her mom, but Kim wanted to talk to her dad. Her daughter Brielle actually made the call and asked him if he wanted to go to dinner. Life & Style shared the details about how Kim’s dad is saying he has no plans to meet up with his daughter.

Joe Zolciak recently criticized the fact that Kroy and Kim made the decision to keep the dog that attacked their son. This was a choice they made, and they changed how much the dog is around the boys and gave him an area to run outside.

Joe explained that he has no plans to work it out with Kim in the future. It sounds like the only way that that this would ever happen is if Kim was to want to work things out with his wife as well. Joe said that “she would have to crawl up my driveway on her hands and knees and apologize to my wife.” It is highly doubtful that Kim would ever do that. She doesn’t want anything to do with her mom anymore and has made that very clear.

Kim Zolciak has had some issues with her parents over the years. They haven’t spoken in about six years, but that hasn’t kept her parents from speaking out against her in the press. It will be interesting to see in next week’s episode how the conversation with Brielle went because they might want to work things out with the grandchildren. He didn’t say anything about his thoughts on that part of it. Brielle made it pretty clear that she does miss her grandpa.

Happy Birthday to my 7th son @zachbaus we ❤️ you and hope you are having an awesome day!!!!! Ladies he is single ????❤️ #ZachBaus #HappyBirthday A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

This week on a new episode of Don’t Be Tardy, fans will get the chance to see what Kim’s dad says to Brielle on the phone. Don’t miss these new episodes when they air on Friday nights on Bravo.