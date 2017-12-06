Twitter Explodes After Beyonce Presents Colin Kaepernick With ‘Sports Illustrated’ Muhammad Ali Award

Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award last night, and Twitter exploded over the news.

The singer surprised not only the former 49ers quarterback but also everyone in attendance at the awards show. However, it was not just her unexpected appearance that has Twitter exploding — it is the fact that Kaepernick actually won the coveted award.

Some users have threatened to pull their subscriptions because they are furious with Sports Illustrated for honoring the football player. Their hostility is not just for the magazine either but for the “Lemonade” singer as well.

Plenty of Twitter users took aim at Queen Bey for her speech, which reminded everyone that Kaepernick’s choice to take a knee during the national anthem was about racism, not disrespecting the flag. She also thanked him for his “personal sacrifice” as well as his “heart and conviction.”

After Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, one Twitter user wanted to know why the singer makes it so hard to be a member of the Beyhive. Meanwhile, another user called the whole thing a joke. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren called both the singer and the former football player “police haters.”

Beyoncé presenting Colin Kaepernick with the 2017 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. “With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people.”-Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/74ANFP7fp7 — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) December 6, 2017

However, for every user who came out against both of them, there were users who showed their full support. One user expressed that the moment saved 2017. A different user shared that life was good right now, while another remarked that the award was going to make racist people mad again.

There is no doubt that social media is divided when it comes to the topic of Kaepernick winning an award for his racial awareness or taking a knee, depending on how you look at it. Now that Beyonce has shown her support for him, Twitter is exploding as users continue to voice their strong opinions on the subject.

Colin Kaepernick won the award because he has positively impacted the African American community. The award was presented by Beyoncé who does the same thing. The award is named after an African American activist. You called them shameful for celebrating all this. — William Chau Jr. (@twilliamchau) December 6, 2017

Fans that want to see Beyonce present Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, as well as hear what the quarterback said in his acceptance speech, can do so on Friday, December 8. The entire awards ceremony will air on NBC Sports Network at 8 p.m. EST.