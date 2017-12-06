‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Shocker Brings Adam Back, Victor Caught In A Lie & Kevin Scrambles

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will be put in a tight spot in the weeks ahead. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Kevin that she will be watching him like a hawk and if she sees something suspicious she will give Paul (Doug Davidson) a heads up about his partnership with Victor (Eric Braeden).

According to Soap Central, Nikki digs up some dirt on Victor and Kevin. Young and the Restless spoilers don’t say what she finds out, only that it wasn’t good news for Kevin. The biggest scoop that Kevin is trying to keep under wraps is that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is not dead and is living with him and his sweet daughter in Seattle. Kevin will do whatever he needs to do to keep his life in Seattle a complete secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will probably push Kevin to do more favors for him. Since Victor knows that Chloe is alive, he will use that juicy tidbit over Kevin’s head and trap him into doing his dirty work for him. If Kevin refuses to bid Victor’s dirty work, he could threaten to led Paul straight to Chloe. At this point, Kevin will do whatever he has to in order to protect Chloe and Bella.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul’s focused on busting Victor on the sex ring scandal. The sex ring was not VIctor’s fault, as he had no idea that Zack (Ryan Ashton) was such a sleazy guy. However, Paul’s investigation into Victor could uncover some major shockers — including the Mustache helped Chloe fake her death and escape Genoa City.

Victor put Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on notice that if she didn’t do as he wished, he would tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that his son, Christian is Adam’s boy. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea knew that bombshell would shatter Nick’s world and does precisely as Victor wanted her to do.

If Paul uncovers Chloe is alive, it could lead to Adam Newman’s return. The storylines are connected. Adam’s name has been mentioned almost daily lately, so it probably won’t be long until he pops up in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.