Chris Evans Jokes About Captain America And Human Torch Crossover If The Fox and Disney Deal Happens

There has been a lot of talk recently of Disney potentially purchasing 21st Century Fox, which would bring properties such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four under the same studio that brings audiences the Marvel movies they know and love. For one Marvel actor, this sounds like a fun and interesting proposition. In fact, Chris Evans, who has been portraying Captain America over the last few years, shared his idea for a potential crossover if the deal goes through and the Disney purchase of Fox happens.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in a tweet from Chris Evans, the actor offers up a humorous idea for a potential comedy crossover featuring two characters that he has portrayed. In his tweet, Evans asked who he needs to speak to about the possibility of “a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spinoff.” The actor then offered up an idea for that crossover, in which he shared that he was thinking of a movie that was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap.”

For Marvel fans, having Disney purchase 21st Century Fox could potentially be a dream of sorts since this would mean that all of these characters could work together in future movies, much like the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 have set up. However, it is Chris Evans’ idea for a Fantastic Four and Captain America crossover that seems like an interesting concept, especially since this would almost be like double dipping for the actor.

As many fans of Chris Evans know, prior to taking on the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor played the Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies in 2005 and 2007. Although Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer never reached the box office success of the Captain America movies, they were still relatively well-received at the time.

While the comics have seen crossovers between characters, such as the Avengers and the X-Men, in the movies this has not happened because of the studios which own the rights to the characters on the big screen. However, if the Fox and Disney deal does happen, this could change in the future.

Although Chris Evans might have only been joking about a potential crossover between Captain America and Human Torch, it may not be completely out of the realm of possibility if Disney ultimately acquires 21st Century Fox, and their different characters. For now though, audiences will have to wait to see what is next for Captain America in the upcoming Avengers movies.