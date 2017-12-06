‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Asks For Prayers As Wildfires Head For Her Bel Air Home

Kyle Richards is asking for prayers as the wildfires in Southern California threaten her Bel Air home.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has been seen living in the home with her family, including husband Mauricio Umansky and her four daughters, took to Twitter this week as news of evacuations in the area hit the web.

On December 6, a concerned fan tweeted to Kyle Richards, asking if her home was in the Bel Air fire zone and telling her that he hoped her and her home were okay. In response, Richards said that she was inside of the at-risk zone. She then said that she had a house full of people who had been evacuated and added that she was trying to get her child to her safely.

“We need a lot of prayers here in Los Angeles please,” Kyle Richards tweeted earlier this morning.

According to a report by All About the Real Housewives, Kyle Richards’ Bel Air home is currently on the market for $7 million. As some fans may recall, Richards and her family purchased a new home in Encino months ago and appear to be living there at the moment.

On social media in recent weeks, Kyle Richards has shared numerous images from her new home, some of which have shown off her Christmas decorations.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:12am PST

In other Kyle Richards news, the longtime reality star and her co-stars began filming the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year and in July, they were spotted with new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp for the very first time. As fans may have seen, the ladies of the show visited Sin City for a girls trip over the summer with Mellencamp and a couple of former Real Housewives, including Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof.

Camille Grammer will be featured in a part-time role on Season 8.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.