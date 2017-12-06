‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Split Rumors Swirl After Recent Photos

Say it isn’t so. Rumors are swirling that Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have split after she was seen at an NBA game without her gorgeous engagement ring. Even worse, Harington did not join his fiancée for the game and she was spotted with a mysterious man at the event. Is this a sign that Harington and Leslie have officially called it quits?

Harington’s Picture-Perfect Love Story

According to Life & Style, it’s only been two months since Harington and Leslie announced their engagement in a London paper. An insider claimed that the Game of Thrones stars were planning on a massive Scottish wedding in Aberdeenshire, Leslie’s hometown, complete with bagpipes and kilts.

The source also revealed that the couple got along great with each other and that their relationship came easy. Not only do they both have a great sense of humor, but they also don’t harbor any jealousy about their careers, which is uncommon in their field.

Harington And Leslie Step Out In Public

Amid rumors of their split, Daily Mail reports that Harington and Leslie stepped out for a stroll in New York City this week. The Game of Thrones couple looked happy during their walk through the city and showed no signs of a troubled relationship. Harington wore a dark blue jacket and newsboy cap for the outing while Leslie donned a sheepskin coat with dark pants. It isn’t clear why Leslie didn’t wear her engagement ring to the game over the weekend, but the pair looked very much like a couple when they stepped out this week. They have not commented on the breakup rumors, so we can only hope that they aren’t on the verge of a major split.

What Did Kit Harington Say About His Engagement?

Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones. Harington plays the main role of Jon Snow in the series while Leslie played his romantic interest, Ygritte, before her untimely death.

When he opened up about his proposal, Harington told Vanity Fair that he had a romantic evening prepared but that his plans were thwarted during a night out in the country. With a log on the fire and a few glasses of red wine, Harington couldn’t wait any longer and popped the question a little too early. Harington’s confession wouldn’t have drawn much attention if he hadn’t used a phrase that he probably didn’t mean.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he shared.

Harington quickly backtracked and clarified his statement, saying he only popped the question early and nothing more. Harington and Leslie dated for over five years before they decided to tie the knot. Their romance, of course, started on the show and Harington revealed that it was easy to fall in love with someone who played a romantic interest for his character.

Game of Thrones is currently gearing up for its eighth and final season and production is expected to kick into high gear in the coming months. Leslie has not been a part of the show since her character died in Season 4.