Viagra Factory Fumes Are Arousing Men In An Irish Town, Manufacturer Pfizer Says Otherwise

Fumes from a Viagra manufacturing plant are arousing the men of an Irish town; at least, that’s what they believe, anyway. The manufacturer, Pfizer, says otherwise.

As The Sunday Times reports, the village of Ringaskiddy had a reputation for having a continual presence of love in the air even before Pfizer erected the Viagra factory. Nowadays, a continual stream of smoke discharges from the factory’s chimneys, and resident Sadie O’Grady believes that the factory is the reason for the town’s uplifting reputation.

“It’s amazing the number of people who come to this village, perhaps out of curiosity, and then never leave. They settle down here. As they say, there’s something in the air — not that we need it, of course.”

So potent are the fumes, say the townsfolk, that even the dogs walk around with perpetual, shall we say, smiles.

Meanwhile, the women of the town seem to enjoy the rumored effect of the factory just as much as the men. Sadie, widowed two years ago, says that she’s never short on suitors.

“I’m a flirtatious woman, a lot of us are round here. You just have to have a spark, that’s all. There’s a lovely man waiting down the road for me.”

Speaking for Ringaskiddy’s men is Sadie’s daughter, bartender Debbie.

“One whiff and you’re stiff.”

The factory went up in 1998, and townsfolk say that nine months later, there was an increase in babies in the town, says nursing home worker Rita Rimington.

“There were women having babies all the time, there were babies everywhere.”

Alas, it’s all just an “amusing myth,” manufacturer Pfizer claims. A spokesperson pointed out that Irish manufacturing and environmental laws would throw a wet blanket on the idea that chemical-laden smoke, powerful enough to have a demonstrable physical effect on hundreds of people, would simply not fly with the Irish government.

“Our manufacturing processes have always been highly sophisticated as well as highly regulated.”

And in fact, another nearby factory manufacturers another Pfizer product; the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor. No word on whether or not the townsfolk have lower cholesterol thanks to the fumes.

Myth or not, the townsfolk of Rinkgaskiddy have embraced their reputation as being a love den thanks to their Viagra factory. In fact, the town’s reputation even inspired a 2009 film, Hard Times (we swear we’re not making this up), about a group of thieves who rob a Viagra factory, and when cornered, dump it into the town well. The drug “pollutes” the town’s water supply, leading to the men of the town living in a perpetual state of sexual arousal.

Life imitates art, as they say.