Matt Smith 'feels sorry' for Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle.

Soon after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were officially engaged, members of the royal family and the general public, along with celebrities across the globe, took to social media to share their congratulatory messages.

While most people appeared to be delighted over the couple’s happy news, British actor Matt Smith voiced a slightly different reaction to their engagement this week as he revealed that he actually pities the bride-to-be now that she is transitioning into becoming a member of the royal family.

During an interview at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Matt, who plays Prince Philip in Netflix drama The Crown, shared his thoughts on the upcoming royal wedding, admitting that it might be difficult for Meghan to adjust to her new life and the complexities that surround it.

“I feel sorry for her,” Matt revealed in talk with Vanity Fair last night. “It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on.”

“Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain – how exciting for her.”

Ironically, his thoughts appear to echo those of the character that he plays on the hit television series, perhaps indicating that his attachment to the role has started to taint his views on life inside the palace walls.

A family in turmoil. A monarchy on the brink. #TheCrown A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:55am PST

In the first season of the biographical television series, Matt made his debut as Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, someone who is depicted as having become resentful of the sacrifices that he has had to make while living in his wife’s shadows, including giving up his career as a naval officer and his surname, which he is not permitted to pass down to his children.

Matt and Claire for @britishvogue. #TheCrown A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Further on in the Q&A, however, Matt’s co-star Claire Foy, who plays his wife Queen Elizabeth on the popular series, attempted to balance the discussion with her comments on the monarchy, in which she praised the “evolution” of the royal family in-keeping with current times.

“You realize the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve,” she is quoted to have said.

“This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realize that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary.”

Meghan was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson, with whom she started a relationship in 2004. However, the pair separated just two years after tying the knot in 2011, and they were divorced by August 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry announced his engagement to the Suits actress, who recently revealed that she would be giving up acting to focus on her new role, late last month following a 16-month whirlwind romance.

The newly engaged couple are set to walk down the aisle in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The second season of The Crown will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 8.